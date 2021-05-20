At a time when the country can use all the support it gets to strengthen its medical infrastructure, EV manufacturing company Omega Seiki Mobility has stepped up to fight the battle against coronavirus. It has collaborated with the Haryana government to open a dedicated Covid-19 Oxygen Hospital at Sanjay Colony in Faridabad. The 50-bed facility that will provide services free of cost.

The EV company, part of the Anglian Omega Group, airlifted oxygen concentrators from South Korea that can provide the life-saving gas to 30 patients at a time in its Oxygen Hospital. "We even have an ambulance ready in case the condition of some patient deteriorates and needs to be shifted to another hospital with an ICU on immediate basis," said Dr Randeep Singh Punia, CMO, Faridabad, Haryana, who was present at the inauguration event.

(Also read | Cars can wait, Covid won't: Maruti starts multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat)

The Oxygen Hospital currently has four doctors and 20 medical staff on duty but has provisions to deploy more staff and increase the capacity to 250 beds. "During this worse than ever situation, we want these facilities to reach the underprivileged," said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

The auto company will be investing ₹100 crores towards the healthcare sector and also set up a medical oxygen plant and Covid testing facility in the near future. "We have started with this one hospital and plan to build more," Narang added.

(Also read | Hero MotoCorp joins fight against Covid-19, sets up 100-bed facility in Gurugram)

Apart from these, Omega Seiki also plans to start 'Mobile Oxygen Camps' in its Rage+ electric three-wheeler for Tier II and III cities. The company has said that the vehicle will be fitted with an oxygen concentrator that will be able to provide oxygen to 25-30 people at a time. Further, the company is also providing food, delivering oxygen cylinders, running errands and providing medicines via its electric vehicles in Faridabad.

Various auto companies have come forward to assist - directly or indirectly - in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India.