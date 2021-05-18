World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has set up a 100-bed Covid-19 care facility in Gurugram as more vehicle manufacturers continue to extend social outreach amid the ongoing crisis.

Hero MotoCorp said that it has partnered with the district administration of Gurugram to set up this makeshift Covid Care centre. It is located at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform Hero We Care.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, had said, "The Covid Care centre will help augment our medical infrastructure and enable us to widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district."

The company shared the image of the Covid Care centre today on social media, saying, "We are glad to partner with the #Gurugram district administration in setting up a 100-bed Covid-19 Care Centre, which will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in the city."