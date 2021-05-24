Electric bus manufacturer Olectra Greentech on Monday has announced that the auto company and its sister concern Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) have bagged the order for 100 electric buses from one of the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the country under the FAME-II scheme.

As the manufacturer claims, Olectra and Evey Trans were declared as the lowest bidders for 50 and 353 inter-city operations electric buses in April 2021 and December 2020 respectively. The company also said that tender for 100 electric buses is for the supply of the electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) or OPEX model basis for12 years.

EVEY will procure the 100 electric buses from Olectra Greentech and they will be delivered over a period of 10 months. The tender value is approximately ₹250 crore, as Olectra Greentech has informed.

Several state transport corporations across the country have been thriving to induct fleets of electric buses in an attempt to boost electric mobility in the respective states.

The central government is also promoting electric mobility through the FAME-II scheme. The FAME-II scheme focuses on promoting electrified public transport, and under that, electric buses are subsidised. The fleet of 100 electric buses too will receive the benefit of the FAME-II scheme subsidies.