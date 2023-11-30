HT Auto
HT Auto
Ola cab users can make payments through app

Ola cab users can make payments through app

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 14:54 PM
Ola is all set to introduce a new feature for its cab users. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed through a social media post that Ola cab users will be able to make digital payments through the app only. He also said that the feature will be initially rolled out for the customers in Bengaluru and later to the other parts of the country.

Ola cab users across the country will be able to make payments for rides through the app by the end of December 2023. (REUTERS)
Ola cab users across the country will be able to make payments for rides through the app by the end of December 2023.

Starting from the end of next week, Ola cab users in Bengaluru will be able to make UPI payments to the driver directly through the ride-hailing app. Customers can also pay for the rides to the drivers by scanning the QR code shown by the driver on the dedicated driver app. The feature will go live for Ola cab users across the country by the end of December 2023, claimed Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal in his social media post.

Ola has been incorporating various features into its app in order to offer different services and facilities to users. Just a few days ago, the company collaborated with ONDC. The collaboration between the two companies swung into action in September 2023, to provide food delivery services via its own app.

Through this collaboration, ONDC will see Ola utilising its cab drivers as last-mile delivery agents across different categories such as medicines, apparel, groceries etc as well. Under this partnership, the two companies are mulling the idea of expanding from logistics to providing mobility services through ONDC as well.

While expanding its business to different dimensions in the ride-hailing sector through the Ola app, the company offers the customers to purchase Ola electric scooters through the app. The customers can book their preferred Ola electric scooter through the app and make payments for that.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2023, 14:54 PM IST
TAGS: Ola electric go Ola shared mobility ride hailing

