Okinawa announced the launch of its festive season offers to boost the sales around this time of the year. The electric scooter maker has unveiled a lucky draw under which 10 lucky customers will be selected. The winners will take home gifts and the first winner will get a Okinawa R30 slow speed scooter. The company also announced that the offer is valid only till November 15. The winners of the lucky draw would be announced on November 30.

In addition to the lucky draw offer, the company has also announced assured gifts on every booking. Moreover, new Okinawa customers will also be eligible for a gift voucher worth ₹6,000.

“Due to pandemic, a lot of industries faced slowdown including automobile. However, after lockdown got lifted, we received an overwhelming response from our customers. Now that people are opting for personal vehicles following social distancing, they are getting inclined towards EVs. Witnessing this shift from ICE to EV in the society deserves a huge acknowledgement," said Mr. Jeetender Sharma- MD, Okinawa.

The company has recently announced the launch of its online booking portal. In addition to providing regular information about the products and bookings, this allows the customers an option of going for custom hand-painted themed scooters.

“The offers from Okinawa intend to share the same spirit with the customers while we together embark towards the larger aim of the pollution- free country," Sharma added.

The company said in a press note sent recently that it is expecting sales to rise by 40% during the festive season this year.