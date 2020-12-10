Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery-based products, to sell lithium-ion trims

Electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa on Thursday said it has discontinued the sale of lead-acid battery-based products in the country.

The company has stopped manufacturing of the lead-acid scooter variants and will be focusing on the lithium-ion versions only, Okinawa said in a statement.

The startup started its journey in the country with the lead-acid scooter Okinawa Ridge and had later introduced four lead-acid scooters in three years.

Gradually, the brand moved on to the lithium-ion detachable battery-equipped e-scooter versions, which received overwhelming response due to better technology and addressed the charging problem of the users.

(Also read | Okinawa, CredR partner to provide petrol-based two-wheeler exchange offer)

"We are shifting to 100 per cent lithium-ion battery pack based two-wheelers. When we launched the brand, lead acid was the most advanced option available in the market. Now, with rigorous growth of the industry and the brand, we have taken a step ahead and have discontinued lead-acid battery pack-based products," Okinawa MD and Founder Jeetender Sharma said.

Not only will the company products be equipped with lithium-ion battery packs offering efficiency, but they will also come with detachable batteries ensuring convenience to the users, he added.

(Also read | Okinawa launches 'Eco App' for its connected scooters range)

Since its foray into the market, Okinawa has retailed over 34,000 units of lead acid-based products in the country.

In all, the brand has sold over 74,500 units and plans to sell around 90,000 units by the current fiscal-end.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.