Office on the go: This Hyundai luxury bus takes remote working to next level

Remote working is a thing now and even car companies are incorporating this idea in their vehicles. Hyundai Motor Company today has launched the Universe Mobile Office, a variant of its Universe luxury passenger bus for the Korean market that enables teams to remain productive while on the move and at remote locations.

The floor plan of the bus has been designed in such a way that it facilitates individual work, group collaboration and storage to maximize work efficiency. Hyundai offers the bus in a standard 10-seater, 13-seater with collaboration space, 13-seater with expanded office space and 13-seater with separate seat configurations.

Thanks to the harmony of curves and straight lines, the office has been designed as an open-air space with three distinct seating areas with premium yet practical design elements, such as semi-automatic blinds and light-colored laminated floors.

The group collaboration space in the front of the vehicle features video conferencing system, foldable conference table, sofa seating and custom-made storage. The personal or individual workspaces in the middle are equipped with premium reclining seats, tables, wireless charging pads, individual entertainment systems and personal storage spaces to create a comfortable environment for work and relaxation in transit.

The company first exhibited the mobile office with various separate workspaces as well as passenger seating at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. The idea behind developing this bus is to have a smart mobility solution as the carmaker wants to lead the motor coach sector with this model.

The Hyundai Universe Mobile Office luxury bus is expected to use the same engine options as the standard Universe bus, meaning large capacity inline-six diesels displacing between 9.9-liters and 12.7-liters and pumping out as much as 380 hp and 1,157 lb-ft (1,568 Nm) of torque.

