HT Auto
Home Auto News Office On The Go: This Hyundai Luxury Bus Takes Remote Working To Next Level

Office on the go: This Hyundai luxury bus takes remote working to next level

Remote working is a thing now and even car companies are incorporating this idea in their vehicles. Hyundai Motor Company today has launched the Universe Mobile Office, a variant of its Universe luxury passenger bus for the Korean market that enables teams to remain productive while on the move and at remote locations.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Hyundai bus has been designed in such a way that it supports individual work, group collaboration and storage to maximize work efficiency
The Hyundai bus has been designed in such a way that it supports individual work, group collaboration and storage to maximize work efficiency
The Hyundai bus has been designed in such a way that it supports individual work, group collaboration and storage to maximize work efficiency
The Hyundai bus has been designed in such a way that it supports individual work, group collaboration and storage to maximize work efficiency

The floor plan of the bus has been designed in such a way that it facilitates individual work, group collaboration and storage to maximize work efficiency. Hyundai offers the bus in a standard 10-seater, 13-seater with collaboration space, 13-seater with expanded office space and 13-seater with separate seat configurations.

Also Read : Hyundai Kona is bigger, bolder and more futuristic now

The Hyundai Universe Mobile Office luxury bus is expected to use the same engine options as the standard Universe bus
The Hyundai Universe Mobile Office luxury bus is expected to use the same engine options as the standard Universe bus
The Hyundai Universe Mobile Office luxury bus is expected to use the same engine options as the standard Universe bus
The Hyundai Universe Mobile Office luxury bus is expected to use the same engine options as the standard Universe bus

Thanks to the harmony of curves and straight lines, the office has been designed as an open-air space with three distinct seating areas with premium yet practical design elements, such as semi-automatic blinds and light-colored laminated floors.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 118 bhp
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The group collaboration space in the front of the vehicle features video conferencing system, foldable conference table, sofa seating and custom-made storage. The personal or individual workspaces in the middle are equipped with premium reclining seats, tables, wireless charging pads, individual entertainment systems and personal storage spaces to create a comfortable environment for work and relaxation in transit.

The company first exhibited the mobile office with various separate workspaces as well as passenger seating at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show. The idea behind developing this bus is to have a smart mobility solution as the carmaker wants to lead the motor coach sector with this model.

The Hyundai Universe Mobile Office luxury bus is expected to use the same engine options as the standard Universe bus, meaning large capacity inline-six diesels displacing between 9.9-liters and 12.7-liters and pumping out as much as 380 hp and 1,157 lb-ft (1,568 Nm) of torque.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Company
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Does your EV range suffer in cold weather?
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
Tata Motors to hike Tiago EV prices by up to 4% in January 2023, more planned
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city