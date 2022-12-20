Hyundai has taken the covers off the new generation Kona SUV
The 2023 Kona SUV has grown bigger in size, bolder in looks and packs in four different powertrains
Besides its EV avatar, the Kona will be offered in hybrid electric, ICE and N-Line variants as well
Kona now stands 150 mm longer than the previous generation model, and wider by at least 25 mm
The wheelbase has increased by 60 mm. It now sits on 19-inch alloy wheels
The front face, which now gets an LED light bar, is influenced by Hyundai's Ioniq Seven Concept car design
The interior is now more plush and offers more space thanks to a longer wheelbase
The cabin is minimalistic, and comes with a dual screen display measuring 12.3 inches
The screen doubles up as the instrument cluster and the infotainment system
Hyundai has removed several physical buttons to make things simpler