Hyundai Kona is bigger, bolder and more futuristic now. What has changed?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 20, 2022

Hyundai has taken the covers off the new generation Kona SUV

The 2023 Kona SUV has grown bigger in size, bolder in looks and packs in four different powertrains

Besides its EV avatar, the Kona will be offered in hybrid electric, ICE and N-Line variants as well

Kona now stands 150 mm longer than the previous generation model, and wider by at least 25 mm

The wheelbase has increased by 60 mm. It now sits on 19-inch alloy wheels

The front face, which now gets an LED light bar, is influenced by Hyundai's Ioniq Seven Concept car design

The interior is now more plush and offers more space thanks to a longer wheelbase

The cabin is minimalistic, and comes with a dual screen display measuring 12.3 inches

The screen doubles up as the instrument cluster and the infotainment system

Hyundai has removed several physical buttons to make things simpler
