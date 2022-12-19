Hyundai to unveil Ioniq 5 for India tomorrow: Key things you should know

Hyundai Motor will officially take the covers off the Ioniq 5, its second electric car for India after the Kona Electric SUV, tomorrow. The electric crossover, which has already been launched in global markets, will Indian roads soon as the carmaker announced the bookings will be open a day after, from October 20. Hyundai is expected to launch the Ioniq 5, which won the World Car of the Year in 2022, as early as next month. The Korean carmaker is likely to showcase the electric crossover for all at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held next month in Delhi. Here are some of the key things about the EV one should know.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first electric vehicle from the Korean carmaker to be developed on its latest e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform used only for EVs. The Ioniq 5 shares the same platform with its technical cousin Kia EV6, which made its way to India earlier this year. The platform is like a skateboard with all four wheels placed in the corners and the battery pack placed under the flat floor.

Hyundai has already confirmed that the Ioniq 5 will offer customisable interior, including seat and storage spaces according to one's choices. The EV will offer Premium Relaxation Seat at the front which provides recline function with calf support and relaxation functionality. It also comes with electric adjustment and lumbar support. Its slim design can help to open space inside the cabin.

The second row also offers more in terms of features. The rear passengers will have control in their hands to adjust the co-driver seat from behind with a push of a button to open up more leg space. The seats also offer memory function with settings for up to three seat positions. To offer more customisation option, Hyundai is also offering a sliding centre console which can be moved by up to 140 mm.

Apart from the comfortable seating and customisable space, the interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will also offer a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen main display, another 12.3-inch driver display, wireless phone charging, Head-Up Display, sunroof and much more.

In terms of safety, the Ioniq 5 will be one of the safest on Indian roads. The 2021 model in Europe had secured a five-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The EV comes loaded with safety features, including the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionality. This will include as many as 21 features like Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Warning besides others. Some of these features have already been introduced by the carmaker in its new generation Tucson SUV earlier this year.

Also Read : Five upcoming electric cars to launch in India soon

Hyundai has not announced the size of battery that will be available with the India-spec Ioniq 5. In global markets, Hyundai offers the EV with two battery packs. The smaller 58 kWh battery pack offers range of around 385 kms on a single charge. There is also the 72.6 kWh battery pack which claims a range of up to 480 kms on a single charge. The batteries can be recharged up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is set to be the Korean carmaker's most expensive model in India. If Kia EV6 price is any hint, the expected price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to overshoot the ₹50-lakh mark. When launched, the Ioniq 5 will rival the EV6 as well as others including Volvo XC40 Recharge.

First Published Date: