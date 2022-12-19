HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai To Unveil Ioniq 5 For India Tomorrow: Key Things You Should Know

Hyundai to unveil Ioniq 5 for India tomorrow: Key things you should know

Hyundai Motor will officially take the covers off the Ioniq 5, its second electric car for India after the Kona Electric SUV, tomorrow. The electric crossover, which has already been launched in global markets, will Indian roads soon as the carmaker announced the bookings will be open a day after, from October 20. Hyundai is expected to launch the Ioniq 5, which won the World Car of the Year in 2022, as early as next month. The Korean carmaker is likely to showcase the electric crossover for all at the Auto Expo 2023 to be held next month in Delhi. Here are some of the key things about the EV one should know.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first electric vehicle from the Korean carmaker to be developed on its latest e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform used only for EVs. The Ioniq 5 shares the same platform with its technical cousin Kia EV6, which made its way to India earlier this year. The platform is like a skateboard with all four wheels placed in the corners and the battery pack placed under the flat floor.

Hyundai has already confirmed that the Ioniq 5 will offer customisable interior, including seat and storage spaces according to one's choices. The EV will offer Premium Relaxation Seat at the front which provides recline function with calf support and relaxation functionality. It also comes with electric adjustment and lumbar support. Its slim design can help to open space inside the cabin.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The second row also offers more in terms of features. The rear passengers will have control in their hands to adjust the co-driver seat from behind with a push of a button to open up more leg space. The seats also offer memory function with settings for up to three seat positions. To offer more customisation option, Hyundai is also offering a sliding centre console which can be moved by up to 140 mm.

Apart from the comfortable seating and customisable space, the interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will also offer a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen main display, another 12.3-inch driver display, wireless phone charging, Head-Up Display, sunroof and much more.

In terms of safety, the Ioniq 5 will be one of the safest on Indian roads. The 2021 model in Europe had secured a five-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The EV comes loaded with safety features, including the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionality. This will include as many as 21 features like Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Warning besides others. Some of these features have already been introduced by the carmaker in its new generation Tucson SUV earlier this year.

Also Read : Five upcoming electric cars to launch in India soon

Hyundai has not announced the size of battery that will be available with the India-spec Ioniq 5. In global markets, Hyundai offers the EV with two battery packs. The smaller 58 kWh battery pack offers range of around 385 kms on a single charge. There is also the 72.6 kWh battery pack which claims a range of up to 480 kms on a single charge. The batteries can be recharged up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is set to be the Korean carmaker's most expensive model in India. If Kia EV6 price is any hint, the expected price of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is likely to overshoot the 50-lakh mark. When launched, the Ioniq 5 will rival the EV6 as well as others including Volvo XC40 Recharge.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

These cars could be axed in India in 2023
These cars could be axed in India in 2023
Prices of Ducati India's motorcycle range set to increase from January next year
Prices of Ducati India's motorcycle range set to increase from January next year
Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City and others may be axed in 2023. Know why
Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City and others may be axed in 2023. Know why
Speeding vehicle rams into three children in Delhi after driver loses control
Speeding vehicle rams into three children in Delhi after driver loses control
Virtus, Taigun prices set to rise as Volkswagen announces hike from this date
Virtus, Taigun prices set to rise as Volkswagen announces hike from this date

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city