Noida Police issues over 3,600 e-challans in a day for traffic rules violations

Action was taken against a total of 3,677 vehicles in Noida and Greater Noida and e-challans issued in all these cases were issued for traffic rules flouted.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 02:15 PM
The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police has issued over 3,600 e-challans to vehicle owners over various violations related to road traffic such as wrong lane driving, red light jumping, not using helmet or seat belt, among others. The challans were issued during a special post Holi campaign by traffic police authorities.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh issued the instructions to conduct the special campaign on Sunday to check violation of traffic rules on Noida and Greater Noida roads. During the campaign, police officials were deployed at all intersections and other important locations where they checked the offenders, a police spokesperson told PTI. 

Action was taken against a total of 3,677 vehicles and e-challans issued in all these cases where traffic rules were flouted. Among those who were issued e-challans included two-wheeler riders not wearing helmet or riding triple on motorcycle or scooters.

(Also read | Why are bull bars and crash guards on Indian cars banned)

Among those issued challans on four-wheelers included the ones not wearing seat belt. Action was also taken in cases of wrong lane driving or riding, parking vehicles in no-parking zones, faulty number plates, use of mobile phones while driving, red light jumping, among others.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police also appealed to people to follow the traffic rules so that they can save themselves and their families from meeting with road accidents. As per official figures, over 2,000 people have lost their lives in 4,600 road crashes across Noida and Greater Noida in the last five years.

Separately, on the day of Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Delhi police officials fined 2,450 people for traffic violations including over 190 cases of drunken driving. A total of 2,456 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists who were riding without helmets on two-wheelers (Read full report here).

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 02:11 PM IST
TAGS: Noida traffic road safety safe driving road accident challan
