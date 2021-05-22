After the announcement of the first two drive-in vaccination centres, one in DLF Mall of India and another one in Greater Noida Stadium, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar has added its third drive-in centre at the Multilevel parking of Gaur City Mall.

The new drive-in vaccination facility has already become operational from today (May 22). It will cater to the residents who are taking their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and are aged between 18 to 45.

This drive-through vaccination facility is located at the multilevel parking of Gaur City Mall in Noida and is open from 10 AM to 4 PM. Prior registration on the Cowin portal is required to visit the facility.

More such facilities are expected to start in the district seeing the positive response from the current drive-through vaccination centres. These drive-in vaccine spots in Gautam Budh Nagar are expected to vaccinate around 200 people every day.

These facilities are helpful to those who are not driving themselves, as people who would drive themselves are kept under observation for at least 30 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Seeing that social distancing is strictly followed as people remain inside the car, the idea of drive-through vaccination facilities is being followed in many parts of India. In fact, in the last few weeks, other Indian states such as Mumbai, Mohali, Nagpur and Gurgaon too have opened similar drive-through vaccination facilities for the citizens.