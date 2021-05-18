Twenty auto rickshaws fitted with oxygen support have been inaugurated in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar and five of these have been immediately dispatched for service in the area. The service is an initiative of the Noida Traffic Police in collaboration with Fortis Hospital. The auto ambulances will be available round the clock to ferry Covid patients to and from hospitals in and around the region. The passengers would be charged the usual fare for the service. The needy people can avail the service by calling on the Noida Traffic Police's helpline number - 9971009001. The drivers of the auto ambulances have also been given training to perform basic emergency health support such as the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) so as to ease breathing in patients. (Also read | MG Motor to provide 100 retrofitted Hector ambulances for Nagpur, Vidarbha) @noidatraffic द्वारा @fortis_hospital की टीम के सहयोग से ऑटो/टैम्पो चालकों को सीपीआर का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया साथ ही कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान मरीजों को लाने व ले जाने हेतु ऑटो एंंबुलेन्स की शुरुआत की गयी।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन न0 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/LSAwJ73YtM — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) May 17, 2021

Similar services have been launched in several other cities in a bid to lessen the burden on the medical infrastructure at a time when the country is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus. In Delhi, ten auto rickshaws fitted with oxygen cylinders were launched earlier this month by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in association with TYCIA Foundation. These auto ambulances are fit for carrying patients with mild symptoms, having oxygen levels between 85 and 90.

In Pune, several auto drivers came together recently with a 'Jugaad Ambulance' initiative to help patients with their transportation requirements. The retro-fitted autorickshaws come with oxygen cylinders that can last for around six to seven hours. They have also associated with a doctors' team in case of emergency and have also trained the auto drivers to give oxygen to the needy patients.

Apart from unions and governments, individuals are also doing the best they can. In one such case, an auto driver in Bhopal transformed his autorickshaw into an ambulance to help the Covid patients in distress. Moreover, he doesn't charge any money for ferrying the patients to and from hospitals.