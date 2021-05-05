A crisis often brings the empathetic and humanitarian face of common people. The unprecedented Coronavirus crisis too has done the same. An example of that could be 34 years old Javed Khan, an auto driver in Bhopal, who has transformed his autorickshaw into an ambulance to help the Covid patients in distress.

Javed Khan has been ferrying Covid-19 patients to and from the hospitals in Bhopal in his autorickshaw ambulance. He has helped more than 12 people in the last two weeks. Khan purchased his autorickshaw on loan and to transform it into an ambulance, he had to sell his wife's gold pendant and earrings worth ₹10,000.

While talking to HT, Javed Khan said that the thought of converting the autorickshaw into an ambulance to ferry Covid-19 patients to the hospitals came to his mind while he was reading about the people's plight in reaching hospitals during the lockdown. Moreover, he doesn't charge any money for ferrying the patients to and from hospitals.

"I thought just to help them in reaching the hospital is not enough, so I thought of converting my auto into a mini ambulance," Javed said while adding “My wife Kishwar Khan helped me financially by giving her gold pendant and earrings. I sold it for ₹10,000. I posted my numbers on social media so that people can contact me any time."

Not only transforming the auto into an ambulance, but Javed Khan has also fitted an oxygen cylinder in his auto that will help the critical patients who are suffering from oxygen deficiency due to the infection. "The oxygen is one of the most important things for Covid-19 infected patients so I fit an oxygen cylinder in my auto. It takes 4-5 hours and someday more than eight hours to get the cylinders refilled at a centre in Govindpura but it motivates me to help more people," he said.

Javed was also saying that he had saved some money to repay the loan of his autorickshaw, but now he is using that money to bear the household expenses.

Azeez Khan from Dhar is another person who is doing something similar to Javed Khan. Azeez is a 39-year-old mechanical engineer, who has been using his motorcycle for the same purpose. He has spent ₹30,000 for transforming the motorcycle into an ambulance, which he is using for ferrying Covid patients to and from hospitals. Like Javed, Azeez too is providing the service for free.

“I have been working as a fabricator for the past so many years. I read some news that people are facing difficulty in reaching hospitals due to a kutcha road or narrow lane so I thought of developing a bike ambulance. I constructed an attachment with a bed, an oxygen cylinder and a metallic cover. The structure is attached to my bike and this is how I am able to take the patients safely to the hospital," said Azeez.