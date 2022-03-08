Nissan uses Ariya EV's e-4ORCE technology to deliver a bowl of ramen

Nissan has released a video of its e-4ORCE Ramen Counter project that uses the technology in the new Nissan Ariya crossover electric vehicle. The video showcases a miniature-sized vehicle equipped with e-4ORCE control technology delivering a bowl of ramen from the chef to the customer without sloshing the liquid and ingredients in it.

This ramen server tray uses two electric motors that operate independently and are specially tuned by engineers that provide the mechanical tray swift and smooth acceleration, mentioned Nissan.

(Also read | Nissan creates 2.5 million Euro fund to extend support to Ukraine)

The automaker shared the e-4ORCE technology is the most advanced all-wheel control technology that manages power output as well as efficiently takes care of the braking system that will provide the vehicle with a smooth drive and stability. It also traces the driver's driving style over almost any road surface that can include wet and snowy roads without the need for changes in driving style or input. Nissan mentioned engineers who fine-tuned technology and twin electric motors to provide to offer comfort for all vehicle occupants. With the help of this, one can also minimise the motion sickness in passengers due to vehicle pitch and dive.

(Also read | Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers)

Nissan unveiled this technology with its new all-electric crossover Ariya. The EV is based on an Alliance-developed EV platform. The EV's e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive model comes with 63 kWh of usable battery capacity can offer one a balanced and performance-oriented ride, added Nissan. The e-4ORCE technology, as Nissan claimed, is an offspring of the Nissan GT-R's Attesa E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol's intelligent 4X4 system.

First Published Date: