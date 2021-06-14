Nissan Magnite now available through CSD stores. Check full rate list here

Nissan India on Monday announced that its entire fleet of vehicles, including Magnite and those under the Datsun brand, will now be availble through Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defense personnel can opt for any of these vehicles at CSD approved applicable discounts and through CSD depots across the country.

The cars under Nissan and Datsun brand available through CSD stores include Magnite , Kicks, Go and redi-Go. Nissan further informs that the process of buying cars for CSD benefeciaries is online and that this includes selection of vehicle, uploading dealer documents, canteen card, KYC and payment transfer details.

Eligible customers from the defense force can log on to Nissan's digital platform and book their desired vehicle online while availing the CSD offers by informing the dealership. Payment may also be made at the dealerships after the due online process is completed.

Nissan Magnite under CSD offers start at ₹4.82 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to ₹8.20 lakh for the XV with CVT.

INR prices for CSD customers - June, 2021 MAGNITE MT XE BS VI 4,82,306 MAGNITE MT XL BS VI 5,27,074 MAGNITE MT XV BS VI 5,88,853 MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM BS VI 6,66,748 MAGNITE MT XL TURBO BS VI 6,13,144 MAGNITE MT XV TURBO BS VI 6,74,923 MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM TURBO BS VI 7,43,864 MAGNITE TURBO CVT XL BS VI 6,90,260 MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV BS VI 7,52,040 MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM BS VI 8,20,981

INR prices for CSD customers - June, 2021 GO T CVT 5,33,080 GO Plus T 5,05,433 redi GO A 3,28,005 redi-GO T 3,52,963 redi-GO T(O) 3,82,628 redi-GO T (O) 1.0L 3,99,050 redi-GO T (O) 1.0L AMT 4,18,324 GO T 4,83,341 GO Plus T CVT 5,76,582 KICKS XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT 12,83,287 KICKS XV 1.3 TURBO 10,58,257 KICKS XV Premium 1.3 Turbo 11,39,150 KICKS XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 TURBO 12,42,516 KICKS XV 1.5 8,80,587

Magnite was launched in December of last year and has mostly fared well in the Indian market. At launch, it was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. There has been a significant wait time for the vehicle although Nissan had previously added a third shift at the manufacturing facility near Chennai.