Nissan Magnite now available through CSD stores. Check full rate list here

Nissan India on Monday announced that its entire fleet of vehicles, including Magnite and those under the Datsun brand, will now be availble through Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defense personnel can opt for any of these vehicles at CSD approved applicable discounts and through CSD depots across the country.
The cars under Nissan and Datsun brand available through CSD stores include Magnite , Kicks, Go and redi-Go. Nissan further informs that the process of buying cars for CSD benefeciaries is online and that this includes selection of vehicle, uploading dealer documents, canteen card, KYC and payment transfer details.
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹9,59,000* Onwards
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹7,60,000* Onwards
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹8,49,119* Onwards
Eligible customers from the defense force can log on to Nissan's digital platform and book their desired vehicle online while availing the CSD offers by informing the dealership. Payment may also be made at the dealerships after the due online process is completed.
Nissan Magnite under CSD offers start at ₹4.82 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to ₹8.20 lakh for the XV with CVT.
|INR prices for CSD customers - June, 2021
|MAGNITE MT XE BS VI
|4,82,306
|MAGNITE MT XL BS VI
|5,27,074
|MAGNITE MT XV BS VI
|5,88,853
|MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM BS VI
|6,66,748
| MAGNITE MT XL TURBO BS VI
|6,13,144
|MAGNITE MT XV TURBO BS VI
|6,74,923
|MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM TURBO BS VI
|7,43,864
|MAGNITE TURBO CVT XL BS VI
|6,90,260
|MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV BS VI
|7,52,040
|MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM BS VI
|8,20,981
|GO T CVT
|5,33,080
|GO Plus T
|5,05,433
| redi GO A
|3,28,005
|redi-GO T
|3,52,963
|redi-GO T(O)
|3,82,628
|redi-GO T (O) 1.0L
|3,99,050
|redi-GO T (O) 1.0L AMT
|4,18,324
|GO T
|4,83,341
|GO Plus T CVT
|5,76,582
|KICKS XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT
|12,83,287
|KICKS XV 1.3 TURBO
|10,58,257
|KICKS XV Premium 1.3 Turbo
|11,39,150
|KICKS XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 TURBO
|12,42,516
|KICKS XV 1.5
|8,80,587
Magnite was launched in December of last year and has mostly fared well in the Indian market. At launch, it was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. There has been a significant wait time for the vehicle although Nissan had previously added a third shift at the manufacturing facility near Chennai.