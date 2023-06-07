Guess how many Nissan Magnite SUVs have been rolled out so far?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 07, 2023

One lakh Magnite SUVs have been rolled out so far in India

These have been produced from the company's Chennai facility

The milestone product featured a Flare Garnet Red colour scheme

The Magnite was first launched in India in December 2020

Nissan exports the Magnite to 15 countries from India

The SUV was recently launched in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei

 The company has already exported more than a million units from its Chennai plant

The company also launched the Magnite Geza Special Edition to commemorate this milestone

The special edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its musical themes
