Guess how many Nissan Magnite SUVs have been rolled out so far?

One lakh Magnite SUVs have been rolled out so far in India
These have been produced from the company's Chennai facility
The milestone product featured a Flare Garnet Red colour scheme
The Magnite was first launched in India in December 2020
Nissan exports the Magnite to 15 countries from India
The SUV was recently launched in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei
The company has already exported more than a million units from its Chennai plant
The company also launched the Magnite Geza Special Edition to commemorate this milestone
The special edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its musical themes