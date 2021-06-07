Nissan India has launched a car subscription plan for its Indian customers today. The Japanese carmaker said that its Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan is the first of its kind for its customers. Nissan will not only offer two of its popular SUVs - Magnite and Kicks - as part of the plan, but also offer redi-GO from Datsun in the same subscription model.

The subscription model will be launched in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai in the first phase. Nissan will include other cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai in the second phase.

Nissan has launched the subscription model in partnership with ORIX, and promises zero down payment, zero insurance cost and zero maintenance cost for the customers who will drive home any of these cars on offer. Nissan India said that the customers only need to pay a nominal refundable security deposit at the start of the subscription plan and subsequently pay a fixed monthly fee basis of pre-selected tenure.





According to the plan, the Magnite XV Manual variant will be the most affordable vehicle among the Nissan cars on offer. Nissan has fixed a monthly fee of ₹17,999 for this variant. The Nissan Magnite XV Manual comes at a price of ₹7.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end spec Magnite Turbo CVT XV Premium, which is priced at ₹9.90 lakh (ex-showroom), will be offered at a monthly fee of ₹25,299.

The most affordable Nissan Kicks model, according to the subscription plan, will be the XV 1.5-litre variant. It will come at a monthly cost of ₹23,999. The ex-showroom price for this specific variant is ₹9.99 lakh. The Kicks XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 Turbo variant, which comes at a price of ₹14.19 lakh (ex-showroom), will be offered at a monthly fee of ₹30,499.

The Datsun redi-GO variants will also be offered at a monthly fee ranging between ₹8,999 and ₹10,999.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "Nissan as a customer-centric brand understands the dynamic lifestyles of the new age Indian customers, who seek the flexibility to manoeuver amongst various ownership experiences. We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to ownthe all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan KICKS and Datsun redi-GO through the Subscription Plan."

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director & CEO, ORIX India, said, "Car ownership patterns in India are changing fast and in the last few months, we have witnessed a clear bias towards personal transportation as against use of public transportation. The proposed subscription program aims to combine ORIX's financial and operating capabilities with Nissan's unmatched product design and technology and the program will surely find a lot of customers choosing this vis a vis the other available options."

Nissan will also launch a dedicated digital platform for contactless car buying experience for its customers. Besides offering virtual test drive, the platform will also provide options to personalise a car, evaluate exchange value of an existing car, compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking.