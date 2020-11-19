Nissan Kicks SUV wins 2021 'Technology of the Year' award for e-Power technology

Nissan Motor's new Kicks SUV has won the 2021 'Technology of the Year' title awarded by the Automotive Researchers' and Journalists' Conference of Japan (RJC) for its e-Power technology.

2021 Kicks SUV, that went on sale in Japan in June, also featured in the six 'Best Cars of the Year' list curated by RJC. The SUV was chosen for its overall characteristics such as acceleration, design and performance.

Nissan's e-Power system consists of an electric motor that delivers power directly to the wheels and a gasoline engine that generates electricity for the motor. The technology offers fully electric motor drive as the car's wheels are driven exclusively by the electric motor. The gasoline engine is there to charge the car's battery, running at optimal speeds to ensure fuel efficiency.

(Also read | Nissan Magnite likely to launch on November 26, say sources)

The e-Power technology boasts of high level of quietness achieved by reducing the frequency of engine operation at low speeds. Kicks is Nissan's third model with e-Power after the Note and the Serena.

The Kicks SUV gets an active and futuristic exterior design with a roomy interior that offers a lot of space for passengers and luggage. A sharp double V-motion grille, floating-roof design, and futuristic LED headlamps give the SUV a stylish exterior. The car features Nissan's Zero Gravity seats designed to enhance comfort and reduce fatigue.

Nissan Kicks SUV 2020 was launched in India in May this year at an introductory starting price of ₹9.49 lakh. The SUV gets a BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with 1.3-litre turbo as an option. It gets a cabin that is packed to the brim with features, straight from the base variant onwards.