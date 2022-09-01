Nissan India reports more export numbers than domestic sales

The export numbers of Nissan India are increasing whereas there is not a huge difference in domestic sales. The manufacturer is currently exporting to more than 15 countries.

Nissan Motor India on Thursday reported cumulative wholesales of 8,915 units for the month of August. This includes domestic sales of 3,283 units and export units of 5,632 units for the month of August 2022. What is interesting is the number of export units is more than the domestic sales. The cumulative wholesale YTD growth stood at 29 per cent.

The domestic sales figure stands at 3,283 units. When compared to July 2022, Nissan sold 3,667 units. Before that, in June, the sales figures were 3,515 units. So, there is not a major change in domestic sales figures.

As mentioned above, Nissan exported 5,632 units in August 2022. It is also a 71 per cent year-to-date increase. Nissan exported 4,670 units in July 2022. The manufacturer also achieved a key milestone in July 2022 by exporting one million units from India.

A look at Nissan Magnite Red Edition.

In India, Nissan's portfolio only has three vehicles. There is Magnite, Kicks and GT-R. The Magnite is the best-selling vehicle for the brand, it is also the newest vehicle to join the line-up. Magnite has been successful for Nissan because it is a compact SUV that is also quite affordable when compared to other compact SUVs in the segment. Because of this, it is doing quite well.

The Magnite is being exported to over 15 countries from India. In India, the starting price of Nissan Magnite is ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to ₹10.53 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a special Red Edition of the Magnite which is priced at ₹7.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV is available in two engine options. Both are 1.0-litre, three-cylinder units. The naturally aspirated unit produces 72 Ps of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque and the turbo petrol produces 100 Ps and 160 Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo petrol is also available with a CVT automatic transmission in which the torque output is decreased to 152 Nm.

