New models push Suzuki Motorcycle India sales 37% higher in June'22

Suzuki Motorcycle India has managed to sell 68,018 units in June 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2022, 04:24 PM
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX is one of the latest models to be launched by the company in recent times. 
Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it has managed to record an overall sales of 68,018 units in June 2022. Out of these units, the company had sold 52,929 units in the domestic market, while the rest 15,089 units were exported outside last month. 

The overall sales growth has been recorded at 37% in June'22 when compared to the corresponding period a year ago. “In June 2022, we successfully registered an overall sales of 68,018 units, which translated into a Year-on-Year sales growth of 37%. This consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets. As a responsible company, we remain committed to delivering quality products to all our customers. We are grateful to all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members for their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle.

(Also Read: Touring on new-gen Suzuki Hayabusa 2022: Eight quick observations)

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to extend its big bikes portfolio in the country. The Hayabusa-maker has recently teased the arrival of a new bike in India which is going to be called ‘Katana’. This bike was also seen on display in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The company will roll out the latest 2022 model in the country which was also showcased previously at the 78th International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA). The latest model sports a completely revised colour range and several new updates, both in terms of mechanics and technology.

It gets a 4-cylinder 998cc in-line engine which is now Euro 5 approved and has been updated with a new camshaft profile, new valve springs, new clutch, new exhaust system among others to improve maximum output. It delivers 152 hp of maximum power. The bike comes with an electronically controlled throttle and a range of other rider safety electronics.

Expect the launch to take place sometime later in July or in the first week of August this year. 

 

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2022, 04:16 PM IST
