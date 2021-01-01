New Innova Crysta pushes Toyota in December, all eyes now on updated Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported a 14% growth in the month of December. A key contributing factor to this was the positive response towards the recently-launched Innova Crysta which has dominated the MPV space in India for years. And with the new Fortuner gearing up for a launch this month, the car maker expects to build on the momentum while erasing torrid memories of a torrid 2020.

In the last month, Toyota sold a total of 7,487 units in the domestic market, up from 6,544 units in the same month in 2019. Admitting that 2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges, the car maker also underlined the learnings from it for the entire automotive sector. December, in particular, was mostly about exhausting the stock of the current-generation Fortuner before the new version is produced at the company's plant in Karnataka's Bidai. The company is placing high bets on its most premium SUV to continue finding favour in the market.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President at TKM, is confident of customers continuing to look at Toyota for their next buy considerations. "December witnessed a few adjustments in terms of production, due to new model launches as well as year model changes. We are looking forward to delighting our anticipating customers with the new generation of the Toyota Fortuner," he said. "At TKM, we strongly believe that the current economic revival is likely to help sustain the sales momentum in 2021 and we are hopeful that 2021 will see a V shaped recovery of the economy thereby helping the industry to bounce back."