HT Auto
Home Auto News New Bmw 3 Series Teased; Facelifted Sedan To Be Launched Soon

New BMW 3 Series teased; facelifted sedan to be launched soon

Along with minor exterior updates, the interior of the updated BMW 3 Series sedan is also expected to get some changes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 09:44 AM
New BMW 3 Series was teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.
New BMW 3 Series was teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.
New BMW 3 Series was teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.
New BMW 3 Series was teased on the carmaker's official Twitter handle.

BMW has teased the upcoming facelifted 3 Series sedan on its social media handle. The teaser showed a shadowed front face of the sedan while revealing the pentagonal shape of its headlights. While the teaser falls short of offering any more information about the upcoming sedan, it is said that the car has already been seen in its entirety when BMW debuted the new i3 sedan for China at the end of March as the EV is believed to preview the updated 3 Series, Motor 1 reported.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The recent spy photos of the updated BMW 3 Series showed it with modest camouflage, hiding details on the front and back. And if the China-spec i3 is something to go by, the primary change is focused on the headlights that lose their notch at the bottom. The teaser too shows that there is no break in the outlining daytime LEDs.

(Also read | BMW XM enters final tuning testing, series production to begin in December)

Going by the China-spec model, the front fascia of the updated BMW 3 Series sedan should be smoother without notch-associated body lines. Changes at the rear are likely relegated to minor differences with taillight and fascia designs.

Along with the minor exterior updates, the interior of the updated sedan is also expected to get some changes. Though the interior look of the new BMW i3 from China is not available, the spy photos point to some significant upgrades. The latest from BMW is expected to get a big curved display similar to the iX that will necessitate changes to features such as the climate control vents. Spy shots also suggest that a new steering will be featured in the vehicle.

The updated BMW 3 Series sedan is also expected to come with significant software upgrades. The sedan is gearing up for an official debut soon, within a few weeks or even days.

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 09:44 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 3 Series BMW i3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface
New BMW 3 Series teased; facelifted sedan to be launched soon
New BMW 3 Series teased; facelifted sedan to be launched soon
Mercedes-Benz teases 2023 GLC facelift SUV, to offer hybrid tech
Mercedes-Benz teases 2023 GLC facelift SUV, to offer hybrid tech
Are modern cars GTA proof or should you buy a steering lock? Get basics right
Are modern cars GTA proof or should you buy a steering lock? Get basics right

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city