New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S break cover

The exterior of the all-new Bentley Continental GT and GTC S models sport a black gloss radiator grille and an S badging on the front fenders.

Bentley introduced the new S range for the Continental GT and GTC which focuses on driving performance and sporty exterior. The new Bentley Continental GT and GTC S get an S badging on the front fenders which according to Bentley gives the models a dramatic impact. The ultra-premium automaker has enhanced the engines of the Bentley Continental GT and GTC S by attaching a sports exhaust as standard to amplify the crossplane V8 beat.

The exterior of the all-new Bentley Continental GT and GTC S models sport a black gloss radiator grille. The headlamps and rear lights come in a dark tint, while all the exterior bright ware gets covered in gloss black except the winged Bentley badge and lettering that come in bright chrome.

The interior of the Bentley Continental GT and GTC S models echoes the exterior's performance-focused theme, stated the luxury automaker. It features a two-tone colour split that’s unique to the S models, added Bentley. The models come with fluted S design sports seats with quilting available as an option, and the ‘S’ emblem is embroidered on the headrest of each seat. The combination of Dinamica and leather gives the cabin and the interiors of the cars a smooth finish.

The models come with two options for wheels, one is the 22-inch with five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black and also available in a new Pale Brodgar Satin finish. The red-painted brake callipers will sit behind the wheels while the other is a 21-inch tri-spoke wheel design that combines gloss black and bright machined finishes.

Under the hood, both Bentley S range models feature the 4.0-litre V8 engine which produces a power output of 542 bhp and 770 Nm. The cars can sprint from absolute zero to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds. Bentley's addition of the V8 sports exhaust system to the models gives them a more imposing and exhilarating presence.

