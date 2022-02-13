New Batmobile 1:18 scale model shows off more details of the car

Nearly two months before the Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman’ movie is set to hit the theatres on March 4, toy model of the new Batmobile has broken cover. The 1:18 scale model created by Jada Toys and listed with German retailer CK-modelcars, gives a closer look at the details of the new Batman ride.

While the teasers and preview photos have given car nerds some thrill in the past, the latest toy car provides an in-dept look at the muscle car. The toy car is available for order at €62.96 or about $72, and shows more about the setup of the Batmobile that gets a giant engine hanging out of its back. It comes with an authentic interior trim, detailed engine compartment, a Batman figure, an opening bonnet and opening doors.

(Also read | Latest trailer of ‘The Batman’ provides closer look at new Batmobile)

The rear profile of the scale model of new Batmobile.

The muscle car includes some massive turbochargers that feed the motor that powers the Batmobile. There is some interesting piping going on towards the back of the engine too, making it look very massive and peculiar. They toy car even offers light functioning and has batteries included.

Further, the Batmobile toy car gives a look at how the hood at the front sits on a clamshell hinge and can pivot forward. This hints at some sort of technology that the Batman will utilize in that section of the car. This toy car is surprisingly detailed and also includes the roll cage as well as a full interior too. On the inside, there is gear lever and that the dash is heavily angled towards the driver.

On the outside, all the lights work in both the front and the back. The hood lights up with bright yellow lights tucked just under that lift-up panel. However, in just a couple of weeks, car enthusiasts will get to see real car on the big screen.

