Nearly 6,800 vehicles impounded in Mumbai in just a day for lockdown breach

As many as 6,800 vehicles were impounded by the police from various parts of Mumbai on Sunday for violation of the lockdown norms, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police imposed new guidelines stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending offices or in the event of medical emergencies.

"Driving past 2 kms of your place of residence for fun? We know a spot of your car," tweeted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under "Mission Begin Again" which was implemented earlier this month.

On Sunday, barber shops and parlours were allowed to open with conditions.

"By Sunday evening, police impounded about 5,000 vehicles, including two, three and four-wheelers, from all 12 zones in the city," the official said.

Maximum 1,297 vehicles were impounded in zone 10 of the city, he said.

Traffic Police impounded about 1,890 vehicles, including 1,300 four-wheelers, 297 two-wheelers, 165 autorickshaws and 128 taxis, for violating lockdown rules, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.