Mobility startup Bounce places order for 3,000 electric scooters from Ampere

Ampere Electric said on Friday announced that mobility startup Bounce has ordered for 3,000 Ampere electric scooters on the platform as part of the initial roll out of its partnership with the company. The EV maker, which is part of the Greaves Cotton, in a release, added that it is seeing an increased demand in retail and faster adoption of its scooters in the rideshare and last-mile delivery segments on the back of its tie-up with the platform.

Significantly, post Covid, Bounce, which is working in partnership with Ampere for over two years now, has transitioned all its offerings to EVs. "We are thrilled to partner with Bounce as we facilitate the initial order of 3,000 Ampere e-scooters. Ampere along with Bounce is enabling safer and affordable shared mobility solutions for ride share customers and this fresh order will help them expand their market reach," said P Sanjeev, Chief Operating Officer at Ampere Electric.

Ampere Electric's scooter range is currently available across 200 cities and towns in the country and rapidly expanding. The company is customising the scooters for Bounce making it more accessible and convenient for consumers to make a transition towards sustainable mobility solutions, Ampere Electric said.

According to the company, with new normal post-COVID, both businesses and customers are looking for a safe shared mobility infrastructure as well as environmentally friendly and affordable personal mobility solutions. With its strategic and consumer-friendly approach, Ampere Electric has been able to cater to the requirements of retail electric scooter buyers and leading e-commerce delivery and ride share players with a wide range of electric scooters available across the country through its nationwide dealership network, it said.

Ampere said it has seen substantial growth in its B2B business as more and more new-age eco-conscious players, especially in delivery and bike rental space, are opting for sustainable mobility solutions- which are easy to maintain, cost-effective as well as cut down on emission.