Ampere Electric e-scooters updated with new features and equipment

Ampere Electric on Wednesday announced updates to its e-scooters including the Reo, Magnus, Zeal and the V48. With the latest update, the company aims to enhance the overall ownership experience with the revamped feature's list and technology.

The Ampere Reo Plus series gets new features such as USB mobile charging and Ignition Start button. The Zeal Ex, which is the performance offering by the electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has now been upgraded with 10% better mileage and smoother ride performance, the company claims. The Elite series has been tweaked to carry more load and deliver improved overall mileage, Ampere said in a recent press statement. In addition to this, the entry-level V48 scooter now comes equipped with LED headlights and tubeless tyres.

Here is the updated price list of the Ampere's line-up:

- Reo Plus: ₹42,490 (Lead acid variant)

- Reo Elite: ₹42,999 (Lead acid variant)

- V48 Plus: ₹36,190

- Magnus 60 (Slow speed): ₹49,999

- Zeal Ex: ₹66,949

The Ampere scooters are available throughout official dealership outlets in over 180 cities across the country. Speaking of the new feature additions, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric said, "India is transitioning towards clean mobility and Ampere Electric is playing a significant role in accelerating the process. We have been actively listening to our customers, fan groups & channel partners utilizing covid period for our advantage."

Sanjeev added, "With mileage obsession at its peak, an average customer needs longer distance per charge & this new range perfectly meets the requirement of both B2C & B2B customers. These new exciting offerings are designed keeping latest technology offerings & are testament of our endeavor to provide best value for money especially for the savings conscious electric scooter buyer."



