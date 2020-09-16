Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has recently joined hands with CredR to launch a new exchange offer. Under the new program, the customers will be able to exchange their used petrol-powered two-wheelers for battery powered Ampere scooters.

Customers will be able to avail this offer by giving a visit to the nearest Ampere dealership and get their currently owned vehicle inspected. Post the inspection, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters, bringing down the upfront purchase cost of the new Ampere Electric's scooters.

The company has announced that the newly introduced program will be available only in select cities - Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The program will be expanded to more cities in the next leg of operations.

The company claims that the customers will be provided with a convenient and hassle-free exchange of used two-wheelers for Ampere e-scooters. “At this juncture, instant exchange scheme from CredR clubbed with unique leasing & low installments will only help more people buy an Ampere e-scooter. Ampere electric has fast expanded its presence across length & breadth of country with overall footprint now around 250 EV dealerships," said P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric.

Ampere Electric currently has six electric scooters in its portfolio. It introduced the flagship Magnus Pro earlier this year at ₹73,990 (ex-showroom). The Magnus Pro has a full charge range of around 70 to 80 km. On the other hand, the most affordable scooter from the company is the V 48. It is a slow speed e-scooter which can go up to 25 kmph of top speed and 45-50 km of full charge range. It costs ₹34,899 (ex-showroom).