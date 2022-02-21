HT Auto
Home News Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt

Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt

Michelin has already used the Chevrolet Bolt as its testbed for the airless tyres in 2019.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Feb 2022, 01:08 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only.
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Tyre-maker Michelin is working on a puncture-proof tyre system or airless tyre for the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt electric car. The company plans to introduce the product, called Michelin Uptis, commercially in the next three to five years. The news was confirmed by Alexis Garcin, president of Michelin North America, in an interview with CNN.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

For the record, Chevrolet had refreshed the Bolt EV for 2021 along with the introduction of its slightly higher version, the Bolt EUV. The company could bring in a new generation model as early as 2025 but Chevrolet has not yet confirmed the timeline. 

(Also read | Michelin is out to make the world’s greenest tyre)

Michelin has already used the Chevy Bolt as its testbed for the airless tyres in 2019. But it isn't the only car that has worn the Michelin Uptis tyres. Back in 2021, a Mini Cooper SE was also driven on public roads while wearing the airless tyres by Michelin. And while the Uptis airless tyres were first officially introduced in 2019, its development goes back to a decade.

The Michelin Uptis is made up of belts and spokes, the latter being made of several thin and strong fiberglass to carry the weight of the vehicle. Michelin has apparently filed 50 patents for the development of its puncture-proof tyre technology in order to protect its innovation.

The primary advantage of the Uptis tyres remain that they are puncture-proof. Punctures can cause rapid pressure loss or irregular wear and tear that account for a total of 200 million tyres that don't finish their intended purposes. Introduction of airless tyres could prevent waste in terms of costs, materials, and energy used to make the tyres.

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2022, 01:07 PM IST
TAGS: Michelin Chevrolet Bolt Bolt EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars
Artist creates 3D sculptures of Porsche's classic road and race cars
Global EV battery market exceeds 296 GWh in 2021
Global EV battery market exceeds 296 GWh in 2021
Mercedes-Benz pauses orders for E-Class in this country. Know why
Mercedes-Benz pauses orders for E-Class in this country. Know why
Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt
Michelin working on puncture-proof tyre system for next-gen Chevy Bolt
Skoda to start delivery of Slavia sedan from these dates
Skoda to start delivery of Slavia sedan from these dates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city