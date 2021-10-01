With Astor on the wings, MG Motor sees spike in sales, ZS EV gets more bookings

MG Motor has reported an increase of 28 per cent in retail sales last month. The carmaker managed to sell 3,241 units last month, compared to 2,537 units it could sell in September, 2020.

MG Motor's increase in sales comes at a time when the entire industry is facing production challenges due to semiconductor shortage.

Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales at MG Motor India, said, "Our production has reduced by almost one-third due to chip shortage. We expect this challenge to continue for the next few months. Given the high number of bookings, we are trying our best to address the challenge and bring down the waiting period down to three months."

For MG, its electric SUV ZS saw a spike in demand last month, with more than 600 bookings.

With the festival season around, MG Motor India said it is getting ready to launch its mid-size SUV, MG Astor later this month. The Astor compact SUV will come packed with features, several of them segment-first and wide variety of options to choose from.

