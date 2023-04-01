Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Mg Motor India Records Its Best Monthly Sales Ever, New Hector Provides Thrust

MG Motor India records its best monthly sales ever, new Hector provides thrust

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:

MG Motor India on Saturday informed it has registered its best-ever monthly retail sales since making its debut in the country in 2019. The company had retail sales of 6,051 units in the month of March and especially credited the strong reception for the updated Hector, for the performance.

MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.

MG Motor India made its debut here in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV and followed it with models such as the ZS EV, Gloster and Astor. Both Hector and ZS EV have been updated since with the three-row model getting key updates just earlier this year. “The Next-Gen MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March," said Rakesh Sidana, Senior Director for Sales at MG Motor India. "Similarly, the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, has been registering good traction across market segments."

Watch: MG Hector 2023: First Drive Review | HT Auto

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mg Comet Ev
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

While the company further claims that positive sentiments are being seen for its entire product range in the country, the focus now is also on the upcoming launch of the Comet EV. This will be MG's second fully-electric model in India but one that is significantly different from the ZS EV in many ways. For starters, it will be a far more affordable product with pricing expected to be around 10 lakh. The Comet EV has been spotted on trial runs on Indian roads on several occasions. With a battery pack of 17.3 kWh, the MG Comet EV will be positined as an urban commute option, having a range of up to 250 kms and a top speed of 100 kmph. With a two-door compact design, the EV could be an ideal option on congested Indian roads even if its launch here is being considered as a bit of a gamble by market watchers.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: Hector Gloster ZS EV MG Motor India MG Comet EV Comet EV Hector MG Hector
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS