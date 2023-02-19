MG Motor India delivers 108 Hector SUVs in a single day to rental platform ORIX

MG Motor India on Sunday announced that it has delivered a total of 108 Hector SUVs in a single business day to ORIX India's Rent-a-Car division. The carmaker handed over the fleet of the SUVs to Sandeep Gambhir, MD and CEO of ORIX India at Moti Nagar, New Delhi, in the presence of Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India. ORIX India, one of the largest car leasing and rental companies in India, is a part of ORIX Corporation, Japan.