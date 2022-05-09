MG Motor India crosses cumulative sales milestone of one lakh units 

HT Auto
MG currently sells models including ZS EV, Hector, Gloster and Astor in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 01:30 PM
MG Motor India on Monday announced that it has crossed sales milestone of one lakh units and has become a part of these many families in the country. On the occasion of this achievement, the company has expressed gratitude to its customers, employees, dealers and suppliers for helping it reach the milestone. MG currently sells models including ZS EV, Hector, Gloster and Astor in India.

The carmaker believes in contributing to the industry beyond just selling cars. MG Motor India has been a pioneer in various industry-first technologies by introducing the country's first Internet SUV – Hector, first pure electric Internet SUV – ZS EV, first Autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV – Gloster and first SUV with a personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology - Astor.

(Also read | MG Motor India reports decline in April sales amid global resurgence of Covid)

The automaker also solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), aimed at making cars smarter and safer. Now, the brand is moving towards its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility in the country. The company recently acquired first position in JD Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI).

Further, the brand secured the second position among four-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). “Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The brand is focused on bringing about sustainable development in the Indian mobility space and is committed to building an end-to-end EV ecosystem by expanding charging options and educating consumers on the environmental benefits of EVs. “We reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives," Chaba added.

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 12:53 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG MG Motor MG ZS EV MG Gloster MG Hector MG Astor
