MG Motor eyes more affordable EVs for India, expects demand for cars to persist

Chaba, however, is cognizant of the fact that 2022 could continue to be peppered with challenges despite signals that demand for passenger vehicles remaining strong. “Currently, the domestic market is witnessing increased demand, but is also impacted by the global semiconductor shortage," he says. “The situation will remain fluidic in 2022 due to unpredictable factors – Covid-19, global semiconductor shortage ,freight cost and multiple other cost implications. We are constantly monitoring these factors and aligning our operations to capitalise the best output."

MG Motor says all efforts are currently being made to enhance plant capacity in order to bring down waiting period for new vehicles. It is a task that almost every other major auto player - in India and the world over - is striving for owing to the persisting challenges. And while Omicron's possible spread could impact the world yet again, most are adopting a cautiously optimistic approach.