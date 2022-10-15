HT Auto
Home Auto News Mercedes Benz Partners Microsoft To Amp Up Sustainability In Car Manufacturing

Mercedes-Benz partners Microsoft to amp up sustainability in car manufacturing

Mercedes stated that this partnership with Microsoft will make the company's global production work more sustainable, intelligent and resilient towards geopolitical challenges.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM
The MO360 Data Platform is an evolution of its digital ecosystem which will help various production teams to identify supply chain bottlenecks at a faster pace.
The MO360 Data Platform is an evolution of its digital ecosystem which will help various production teams to identify supply chain bottlenecks at a faster pace.
The MO360 Data Platform is an evolution of its digital ecosystem which will help various production teams to identify supply chain bottlenecks at a faster pace.
The MO360 Data Platform is an evolution of its digital ecosystem which will help various production teams to identify supply chain bottlenecks at a faster pace.

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have partnered to make vehicle manufacturing more efficient and sustainable with the help of a new data platform, MO360. Through this platform, Mercedes will connect its 30 passenger car factories around the world to Microsoft cloud which will help the premium car maker to enhance transparency and predictability across its digital production and supply chain.

Mercedes-Benz informed that its MO360 Data Platform is an evolution of its digital ecosystem which will help various production teams to identify supply chain bottlenecks at a faster pace which will help in prioritisation of production resources towards electric and top-end vehicles. This platform will provide the premium automaker with the flexibility and power of cloud computing to run artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics at a global scale while also addressing cybersecurity and compliance standards across regions. Mercedes informed that this platform is already being deployed in the United States and China.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Luxury car buyers will boost EV adoption, believes Mercedes-Benz CEO

The data platform will be able to create a virtual replica of its vehicle manufacturing process, combining insights from the assembly, production planning, shop floor logistics, supply chain and quality management. This virtual simulation will help in optimising the real process by increasing efficiency and saving energy, for instance, managers will be able to optimise operational patterns to reduce CO2 emissions in production.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | EQE, Mercedes-Benz's next EV for India, passes safety test with 5-star rating )

Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production & Supply Chain Management Joerg Burzer shared that this partnership with Microsoft will make the company's global production work more sustainable, intelligent and resilient towards geopolitical challenges. “The ability to predict and prevent problems in production and logistics will become a key competitive advantage as we go all electric," added Burzer.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Microsoft Sustainability
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹1.80 Crore
BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.80 Crore
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024: Report
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024: Report
Things to know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Things to know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
How to increase ground clearance of your car?
How to increase ground clearance of your car?
Mumbai Traffic Police to penalise people not wearing seat belts from this date
Mumbai Traffic Police to penalise people not wearing seat belts from this date

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city