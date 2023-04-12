Mercedes-Benz India hits record March quarter sales. Key numbers in focus

Mercedes-Benz India has been leading the luxury car market here for quite some time now and is now determined to seal its pole position, ahead of BMW and Audi. Mercedes recently reported record sales in the first quarter of 2023, bolstered by a wide and diverse product lineup that helped it register sales of 4,697 units.

Mercedes-Benz has been firing on all cylinders in the Indian car market where the luxury segment is still significantly small when compared to China and western markets. So while India is now the third larges automotive market, behond China and the United States, the luxury segment forms only a small part of it. And this small part is dominated by Mercedes which has a wide portfolio starting from the A-Class Limousine to the Maybachs and AMGs. As many as 14 models - including several AMGs - are locally assembled too.

As such, the Germans reported a 17 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2023, when compared to the first quarter of 2022 when it had reported sales of 4,022 units. While the thrust is coming from high-traction models like the E-Class Long Wheelbase (LWB), C-Class and GLE, Mercedes is also reporting high traction on its Top-End Vehicles or TEV. The company launched the AMG 63 S E Performance at ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom) on Tuesday while it had launched the AMG E53 Cabriolet at ₹1.30 crore earlier in the year. “Our focus is on growing the top-end (segment). Of course cars like the A-Class, C-Class and E-Class are very important too," Lance Bennett, Vice-President for Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, told HT Auto recently.

All eyes would next be peeled for the launch of the updated GLC. The GLC holds a place of prominence in the SUV portfolio of the brand and the company expects continued momentum for the model even as its sedans vs SUV sales remain mostly equal.

