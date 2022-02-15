Mercedes-Benz launches short vampire film on Valentine's day to promote G-Class

Mercedes-Benz has taken its latest ad campaign to the next level by showcasing how its G-Class model is ‘immortal’. The video features mystical characters, vampires with a gothic theme. As these creatures of the dark outlive time, the luxury automaker through its eight-minute film called ‘Immortal Love’ represents the endurance that Mercedes-Benz G-Class stands for.

The film made its debut on Valentine's day (February 14). Mercedes-Benz mentioned this movie represents the conflict between two worlds and a love that overcomes these divides. Vice President Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG Bettina Fetzer conveyed the brand has created a film in which vampires from all eras meet G-Classes from the last 40 years uniting all decades and the model series. “In this way, we are memorialising the incomparable longevity of our agile off-road icon," stated Fetzer.

Along with the short film, the premium carmaker opened a new G‑Class Private Lounge, an exclusive meeting place for the growing G-Class community around the world. Through this lounge, the off-road vehicle enthusiasts can share their experiences with each other and can also find direct contacts with G-Class experts and invitations to events.

CEO Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Head of the Off-Road Vehicle Product Division at Mercedes-Benz AG Emmerich Schiller shared though the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has evolved in over 40 years, the vehicle maintains its character. “The G-Class has always been geared towards state-of-the-art technology, so it is only natural that we are now leading our “G" into the age of electric mobility," added Schiller. The automaker also added visitors without registrations can also access the private lounge and find out about the latest news.

