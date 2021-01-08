Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced that its cars are set to become costlier in the country soon. The updated price list will come into effect from January 15th. The latest price hike would be in the range of 5%, across the model range.

(Also Read: Mercedes Benz meets CO2 target with late-year surge in EV sales)

In a press note sent recently, the company said that it 'has been investing in introducing new technologies and features' across its entire product portfolio. However, rising input costs and weakening of the Indian currency against euro in the past few months have put significant pressure on the overall costing structure for brand.

Throwing light on the immediate price hike, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we offer an enriched product portfolio with the latest features like Mmc technology and keep introducing new product enhancements in specific models. We have been operating a sustainable and future-ready business; however, a necessary price correction is required to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs."

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India launches S-class Maestro Edition at ₹1.51 crore)

Indicative list of Mercedes-Benz model range:

C 200 | C 220d - ₹49.50 lakhs | ₹51.50 lakhs

E 200 | E 220 d - ₹67.50 lakhs | ₹68.50 lakhs

GLC 200 | GLC 220 d 4M - ₹56 lakhs | ₹61.5 lakhs

GLE 450 4M LWB | GLE 300 d 4M LWB - ₹93 lakhs | ₹77.50 lakhs

GLS 450 4M | GLS 400 d 4M - ₹1.05 crores

AMG GLE 53 Coupe - ₹1.30 crores

AMG C 63 Coupe - ₹1.40 crores

AMG GT 4 Door Coupe - ₹2.60 crores

“The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, assuring a sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners, enabling the continuation of the best-in-segment customer ownership experiences, equated with Mercedes-Benz," Schwenk added.