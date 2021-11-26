Mercedes ready to unveil Vision EQXX concept, with 1,000 km range, on January 3

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its Vision EQXX concept car will make its debut on 3 January of 2022. This announcement was made by the COO of Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars, Markus Schafer on LinkedIn. Touting the upcoming electric vehicle as the most efficient model that the company ever built, he stated that this EV will come with a range of more than 1,000 km.

Schafer shared that the automaker wanted to develop an electric vehicle that can drive up to 1,000 km at a stretch on one battery charge under real road conditions. He informed that the aim was to achieve a single-digit consumption value for kilowatt-hours per 100 km at normal highway speeds. He also added that the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is not just a show car as it is more an interdisciplinary technology programme where the company has focused on every building block that makes an EV more efficient.

Mercedes-Benz has kept other details such as design and technical specifications under wrap, though the teaser images reveal that it is going to be a sedan with a low-ish profile. Hailed as the most efficient EV that the company has up its sleeves, the Vision EQXX is also being expected to be efficient in terms of aerodynamics. Schäfer shared that the aim is to exceed the 0.20 drag coefficient of the EQS that has the lowest drag coefficient in the production vehicle category.

The highlight of the new concept electric vehicle will be its battery pack as Schafer informed that the company is working on it increase the energy density at the cell level by a further 20 per cent compared to the Mercedes-Benz EQS.