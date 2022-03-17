Home Auto News Mercedes Unsure Of Competitiveness Ahead Of Start Of F1 2022 Season

Mercedes F1 team starts the new season as favourites once again but Toto Wolff says it is only in the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the calendar, that signs of competitiveness would be gauged.

| Updated on: All eyes would once again be on seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who missed the crown by a whisker last season. (REUTERS)

While all eyes would obviously be on Hamilton once again, he will be joined by George Russel who comes in as his teammate, replacing Valletari Bottas who makes his move to the Alfa Romeo team. Mercedes had a rigorous pre-season training session in Barcelona in a bid to extract as much performance as is possible. “We tried plenty of set-up options and made good progress in understanding our limitations, and there's still plenty of room for us to improve further," Wolff explained. "There is a lot of potential to unlock in the W13, and we know how much we relish the challenge of understanding the car and extracting the maximum from it, and this will be our focus for the coming days, weeks and months."

The Qualifying session for the Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled for this Saturday with the race on Sunday.

