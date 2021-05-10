Mercedes adds two new variants of all-electric EQA with all-wheel drive

After introducing in January, Mercedes has now added two new members to the all-electric EQA family and the new versions come with all-wheel drive system. The new the EQA 300 4MATIC comes with with 168 kW of power and the EQA 350 4MATIC comes with 215 kW.

The new versions come with a range of 400-426 kilometres for EQA 300 and 409-432 kilometres for EQA 350 on the WLTP cycle. These versions will also get an electric powertrain at the rear axle with a newly developed permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM). Mercedes says that the advantage for this addition is high power density, high efficiency and high output consistency. In these 4MATIC versions, the power demand between the front and rear axles is intelligently controlled 100 times per second, depending on the driving situation.

The extensive range of standard equipment for the EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC also includes LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, EASY-PACK tailgate with electric opening and closing, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colours, double cup holder, luxury seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, reversing camera for greater overview and convenience when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather. Apart from these, there also are intuitively operated MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and the Navigation with Electric Intelligence system.

Further to these, Mercedes has also tried to make choosing a variant less complex by offering a choice of three pre-configured packages instead of having to decide between over 100 individual options.

The Advanced Package adds a series of comfort and safety features to the standard specification while in the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The Advanced Plus Package enhances comfort in terms of climate control, wireless charging and better quality audio. The third one - Premium Package builds on the others with a panoramic sliding sunroof, the Burmester surround sound system and the Parking Package with 360° camera.