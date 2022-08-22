McLaren confirms entry in Indian market; to open first retail outlet in Mumbai

McLaren in India will offer various models from its portfolio including the Everyday McLaren GT and the brand's first-ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura.

British luxury supercar company McLaren Automotive has confirmed its arrival in the Indian market, making it the brand's 41st global territory. The company will open its first retail outlet in Mumbai in October as a key part of its global expansion plans and extension of its growing presence in Asia Pacific region. Through its first retail outlet in the country, McLaren will offer various models from its portfolio in the country, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the brand's first-ever high-performance hybrid - the Artura.

The brand's supercar range also includes the 720S coming in Coupe and Spider variants along with the 765LT Coupe and Spider as the latest addition to the LT product family. The brand's vehicles are designed at the McLaren Technology Centre opened by Her Majesty The Queen. Every supercar is hand-built at the adjoining McLaren Production Centre, both in Woking, Surrey south of London.

Through its outlet, the company will also provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range. With the launch of the country's inaugural retailer, customers in India will be able to get McLaren ownership experience.

As its first official retail partner in the country, McLaren has appointed Infinity Cars, which will operate the McLaren retail business under the McLaren Mumbai name. “We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region," said Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive.

He added that India is an important market for the brand, where its fans and select clientele can enjoy the best from the portfolio in Mumbai. “Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar," Harris added.

The opening of the retail outlet of McLaren in Mumbai will be commemorated with an event, which is set for the second half of 2022.

