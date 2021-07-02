Maserati has revealed its latest creation from its Fuoriserie Program. It is an off-beat Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition that has been made in collaboration with a famous chef of Italian cuisine and a Trident ambassador, Massimo Bottura. Maserati says the car is an explosion of creativity, a rare display of freedom of expression and the visual impact of a life lived in colours.

Bottura's Levante has been styled in such a way that it will remind one of an artist's vivid colour palette. One can see splashes of multiple colours on the Blu Stradale exterior of the SUV. It extends up to the interiors that is the car's centre console and dashboard.

The chef shared that car represents his days when he used to race in the Emilian countryside in vintage cars and the bodies of those cars were often covered with splashes of mud. With the top-of-the-range Trofeo trim and a V8 engine capable of generating 580 hp, the automaker adds that Levante unites performance, fun to drive and speed. It is also the company's first SUV model.

Maserati Fuoriserie program of the brand allows the customer to personalise their favourite model as per their style and creativity. In the program, there are three points to choose from, namely Corse, Unica, and Futura. Corse which is dedicated to gentlemen drivers can be recognized by attire inspired by historic competition models whereas Unica lures customers who love fashion, art, and culture. Futura, as the name suggests, attracts customers and tech lovers who want their cars to be sportier. However, the program was initially opened with three of Maserati's lineup, but soon the Maserati's MC20 supercar will also be available for customization from a varied range of colours and paintwork.