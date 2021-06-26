Maserati with Hiroshi Fujiwara, known for setting the Japanese street culture, has created a special edition of Maserati Ghibli -- Operanera and Operabianca. The cars had an exclusive global premiere in Tokyo. Fujiwara's brand Fragment that emulates street style has been incorporated in the designing of these models to make them stand out of the crowd, notes the Italian luxury automaker.

This comes under the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation program that gives customers the power to create their own Maserati according to their tastes.

Being called 'song on wheels', these special editions on the Ghibli come based on the sedan's Granlusso trim . The Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca will be bitonal and will be available in glossy and opaque black and glossy white and opaque black. Only 175 units of these will be made for global distribution. The cars have uniform colour that applies not only to the exteriors but also to the interiors. This also includes the wheels and handles.

The interiors have contrasting silver inserts for the vertical stitching and the brand's Trident has been put on the headrests. (Maserati)

On the outside, the front grille represents the 'iconic detail of this partnership', says Maserati. Fujiwara’s metropolitan style is visible in the front fascia of the car specifically in the grille and in the logo that has been uniquely adapted for the car. Also, both the Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca get 20" Urano matte black wheels along with a specific badge with the Fragment logo on the C pillar.

Inside, the cars get s dark-themed interior in sync with the exteriors. There is premium leather and Alcantara, with contrasting silver inserts for the vertical stitching and the Trident on the headrests. For seat belts, a dark blue shade has been chosen.



