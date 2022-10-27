HT Auto
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV

Maserati will make only two units of the special Barbie edition version of the Grecale SUV. The details about the second unit will be unveiled next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 15:21 PM
Luxury automobile manufacturer, Maserati has joined forces with Barbie to make an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale which is the brand's latest SUV. Maserati has made only two units of Barbie-inspired version of Grecale. One was unveiled last night as one of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts at the luxury retailer’s holiday launch soirée in Los Angeles. The details about the second unit will be announced in 2023.

The first unit is exclusive to U.S. only. It is a part of the sales price that will benefit the Barbie Dream Gap Project – the Barbie brand’s ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help provide equal opportunities and remove barriers for girls.

Barbie’s Maserati Grecale is a work of art designed under Trident’s Fuoriserie customisation program, which allows customers to express their passion and creativity in the creation of their ultimate Italian luxury car, according to their singular style and taste.

(Also read: This Maserati Grecale one-off model takes inspiration from Mars: Details here)

The SUV’s exteriors, decorated with the Barbie logo, are sealed with an iridescent topcoat that reveals an incredible rainbow effect on a beautiful sunny day. The interior is finished in black with full-leather seats, dashboards, carpets, and doors. Additionally, there is pink stitching used as accents as well as branded headrests with the unique “B" badge.

The special edition of the Maserati Grecale is based on the Trofeo version. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that is also doing duty on the MC20 supercar. It is capable of producing 530 hp of max power and 620 Nm of peak torque. The Grecale Trofeo can hit a top speed of 285 kmph and has a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds. The power is sent to all four wheels using an all-wheel drive system. The gearbox is an 8-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2022, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Grecale
