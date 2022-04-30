HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki To Shift Focus On ‘higher End Cars’ As Small Car Market Shrinks

Maruti Suzuki to shift focus on ‘higher-end cars’ as small car market shrinks

Maruti Suzuki is planning to step up its game in the higher-end cars. While the SUV market continues to swell, there has been a sharp 25% decline in the demand for hatchbacks in the last four years.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2022, 12:07 PM
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 was recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). (Representational Image)
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 was recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). (Representational Image)
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 was recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). (Representational Image)
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 was recently launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). (Representational Image)

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to realign its focus as per the evolving market trends. The country's biggest carmaker is now planning to step up its game in the higher-end passenger car segment as the market of small cars - its bread and butter - is dwindling due to several factors including rising costs, and lower demand.

“Small cars used to be our bread and butter," Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in a post-earnings media call. “There’s no butter in small cars anymore. We will have to change our strategy. People with limited income are getting squeezed out of the car market due to higher cost," he said, adding the market for hatchbacks is “shrinking significantly."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 8.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: 2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech)

While the SUV market continues to swell, there has been a sharp 25% decline in the demand for hatchbacks in the last four years. This is mainly due to the higher commodity prices and taxes by state governments, Bhargava said. The company will now shift investments as per the new market demand, which is higher-end cars, Bhargava added.

The Alto-maker has also confirmed to invest 1.6 billion rupees ($21 million) to further ramp up the overall annual capacity of its Manesar plant by 100,000 units by April 2024, Bhargava said.

The company further informed that it recorded better-than-expected quarterly income primarily because of higher vehicle prices which counteracted the higher input costs. Maruti's net income jumped to 18.4 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, versus 11.7 billion rupees a year earlier, the company announced in a recent statement.

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza images leak online, show multiple updates)

As the international carmakers, Indian OEMs are also struggling to absorb commodity inflation triggered by the increasing price of raw materials. Major carmakers such as Tata, Maruti, Mahindra and more, have recently announced a price hike to offset the higher input costs. “The prices of commodities such as steel, aluminum and precious metals witnessed an unprecedented increase during this year," the company said in the earnings filing. “This financial year has been unique owing to an unprecedented global crisis caused by the pandemic and electronic component shortages."

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2022, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Alto Maruti Suzuki hatchback Maruti Suzuki India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
File photo of Yamaha E01 electric scooter.
Yamaha E01 electric scooter testing starts across the world

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Tata Nexon long-range EV to launch on May 11: All you need to know
Tata Nexon long-range EV to launch on May 11: All you need to know
Maruti Suzuki to shift focus on ‘higher-end cars’ as small car market shrinks
Maruti Suzuki to shift focus on ‘higher-end cars’ as small car market shrinks
Bentley teases upcoming model, likely to be long-wheelbase Bentayga SUV
Bentley teases upcoming model, likely to be long-wheelbase Bentayga SUV
In Pics: 2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo gets full-hybrid technology
In Pics: 2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo gets full-hybrid technology
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city