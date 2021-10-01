Home > Auto > News > Maruti Suzuki sales in September tumble as shortage in parts poses threat
File photo of a Maruti Suzuki showroom. Image has been used for representational purpose. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki sales in September tumble as shortage in parts poses threat

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2021, 11:48 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 86,380 units last month of which 66,415 units were sold in the domestic market.

  • Shortage of key electronic components is likely to have a deep impact even moving forward.

Maruti Suzuki may well want to forget the last month as sales and exports both took a fall in September. While the decline in figures does not come as a surprise because Maruti Suzuki had already announced production cuts owing to shortage of electronic components, the concern for the country's largest car maker is that even the road ahead remains fraught with similar challenges.

(Also read: No festive cheer? Maruti Suzuki expects impact on October output. Here's why)

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 86,380 units last month of which 66,415 units were sold in the domestic market. The export figure stood at 17,565 units while the rest of the numbers were made up by sale to other OEM.

  • First Published Date : 01 Oct 2021, 11:48 AM IST
