Maruti Suzuki sales in September tumble as shortage in parts poses threat

Maruti Suzuki may well want to forget the last month as sales and exports both took a fall in September. While the decline in figures does not come as a surprise because Maruti Suzuki had already announced production cuts owing to shortage of electronic components, the concern for the country's largest car maker is that even the road ahead remains fraught with similar challenges.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 86,380 units last month of which 66,415 units were sold in the domestic market. The export figure stood at 17,565 units while the rest of the numbers were made up by sale to other OEM.