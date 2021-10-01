Toyota Kirloskar Motor sees upward trajectory in order count, eyes festive cheer

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported it had sold a total of 9,284 units in the month of September, a rise of 14% from figures in the same month of 20209. Underlining that there is a strong demand for personal mobility options, the company expects the positive sentiments to carry forward in the upcoming festive period.

The Innova Crysta and Fortuner remain the main driving force of sales figures for Toyota in India. Although not a fair comparison owing to factors ranging from Covid-19 to semiconductor shortage, the car maker reported a 98% rise in sales between January-September of this year and the same time period of last year. In the first nine months of this calendar year, Toyota has cumulative wholesales of 94,993. “Demand in the personal mobility segment continues as we step into the festive months. Customer orders have been on a constant rise and we are witnessing a steady growth, ever since the second wave," said V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM. “The Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments, both garnering huge customer interests and orders. All other segments have also attracted good traction from customers and we are very excited to cater to all such personal mobility needs of our customer, this upcoming festive season."

Reports suggest that Toyota Kirloskar Motor is now gearing up to drive in the Fortuner Legender 4x4 in India. If launched, it could further bolster the prospects of the SUV, one which has brightened further with the exit of Ford from India. Ford Endeavour was the main rival to Toyota Fortuner in the country.