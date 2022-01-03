Maruti Suzuki exports record number of vehicles from India in 2021

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced it had exported a total of 205,450 units from its manufacturing facilities in India in 2021, its highest ever. Maruti also took the opportunity to underline its commitment towards the Make in India initiative announced by the Indian government.

Maruti also took the opportunity to back its claim that its vehicles are gaining more and more acceptance in several markets across the world.

“This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars," said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times."

Maruti Suzuki exports from India, a timeline:

Maruti, the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, exports its cars from India to more than 100 countries. The first batch of exports from here began in 1986 with a consignment headed to Hungary. From then and till date, the company has exported around 21.85 lakh units with markets in Latin America, Africa and ASEAN countries being key target areas.

Maruti models for export markets:

Maruti Suzuki exports around 15 models from India to markets abroad. The most popular of these are Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. While the company has also added the recently-launched - and updated - Celerio to the list, it also manufactures and exports Jimny from here. At present, Jimny off-roader is exclusively for foreign markets.

The road ahead:

Maruti Suzuki, much like most other car manufacturers in India, has had to face up to big challenges in 2021, as also highlighted by Ayukawa. The global semiconductor shortage has resulted in supply chain disruptions and the company previously admitted that there is an order backlog that it is trying to meet. Production timelines have also been impacted by localized lockdown in various parts of the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

Both the chip shortage crisis and the challenges from the pandemic are likely to remain for at least the first several months of 2022. Rising input prices and operational costs are also being cited as a hurdle.

But expect Maruti to reach top gear once again as reports suggest that the company has lined up several new launches for this calendar year. This could include the updated Brezza and Baleno which have both been spotted under camouflage and on trail runs.