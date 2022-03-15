HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Clocks Cumulative Sales Of One Million S Cng Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki clocks cumulative sales of one million S-CNG vehicles

Maruti Suzuki offers the largest portfolio of nine S-CNG vehicles in personal and commercial segments.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2022, 11:03 AM
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (2020)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (2020)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (2020)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (2020)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday announced that it has cumulatively sold one million S-CNG vehicles in the country. The carmaker offers the largest portfolio of nine S-CNG vehicles in personal and commercial segments including Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This shows the home-grown carmaker's efforts to popularize the adoption of S-CNG vehicles in the country, a vision that is aligned with the government's objective to reduce oil imports by enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket from 6.2% currently to 15% by 2030.

The company's S-CNG vehicles come fitted with Dual Interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection system that seamlessly communicate with each other to provide an optimal air-fuel ratio during combustion. The chassis suspension and braking system are re-tuned for all kinds of terrains. Common rail based CNG injection system ensures optimal CNG fuel injection pressure and distribution.

Also read | India-made Maruti Celerio launched in South Africa

Maruti Suzuki's factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles offer various smart safety features such as a microswitch that ensures that the vehicle is off and doesn’t start while refuelling. The vehicles use stainless steel CNG pipes with patented ferrule joints that provides corrosion resistance and a leakproof design, among other safety measures.

The S-CNG models come with auto change-over switch that helps instantly switch between CNG and Petrol modes. The NGV receptacle special nozzle assists in faster and safer CNG refuelling. Precision fuel level indicator lets customers track vehicle’s fuel level.

With the increase in CNG stations across the country, the popularity of CNG models has been increasing. There are more than 3,700 CNG stations at present while the government targeting to reach 10,000 such stations in the next few years. “As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki S-Press Maruti WagonR Maruti Ertiga CNG
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city